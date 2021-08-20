Territorial Army Officer Admit Card 2021 to release soon @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Check Exam Date & Details Here

Territorial Army Officer 2021 Admit Card is likely to release soon at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Check exam date, admit card download link and other details here.

Territorial Army Officer Exam Date 2021: Indian Territorial Army (Join Territorial Army) has just finished the online application process for recruitment to the post of Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental). According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. All those candidates who applied for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 Exam this year, will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/ in due course of time.

According to the official notification, the exam will be held at the Jabalpur, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Guwahati, Dimapur, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Shimla, Delhi, Ambala, Hisar, Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Udhampur, Srinagar and Nagrota.

Territorial Army Officer 2021 Admit Card Date

As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. According to which, we can expect the admit card prior to 15 days of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Territorial Army Officer Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Time Allotted Number of Questions Marks 1. Part -1 - Reasoning Part - 2- Elementary Mathematics 2 hours 50 50 50 50 2. Part -1 - General Knowledge Part - 2- English 2 hours 50 50 50 50

The candidates should note that minimum of 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and an overall average of 50% is required for a penalty for wrong answers. Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Territorial Army Officer 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates whose application forms are found correct will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.