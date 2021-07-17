Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 for Officer Posts for Civilians, Apply Online @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 Notification: Territorial Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers (Non Departmental). Territorial Army Online Application will start from 20 July 2021 and the last date for Territorial Army Registration is 19 August 2021 on official website - jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
Candidates who would apply for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 will be called for written exam which is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. The exam will be conducted across India.
The candidates can serve the nation in two capacities – as a civilian and as a soldier. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern and updates here.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021
- Last Date of Online Application: 19 July 2021
- Exam Date: 26 September 2021
Territorial Army Officer Vacancies Details
Territorial Army Officer
Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Officer Entry
Educational Qualification:
Graduate from any recognized university
Age Limit:
18 to 42 years
Salary:
- LIEUTENANT - Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 15500/-
- CAPTAIN Level 10A - 6,13,00 - 1,93,900 15500/-
- MAJOR Level 11 - 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 15500/-
- LT COLONEL Level - 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12400 15500/-
- COLONEL Level 13 - 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 15500/-
- BRIGADIER Level 13A - 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 15500/
Selection Process for Territorial Army Officer Posts
Shortlisted Candidates will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.
Final Selection will be based on tests conducted at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board
Territorial Army Officer Exam Pattern
- There will be 200 questions of 200 marks on Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics,General Knowledge and English
- Each section has 50 questions of 50 marks
- The total time duration of the exam is 4 hours
- Qualifying Marks - Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%.
- Negative Marking - Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
Territorial Army Exam Centre
Jaipur
Pune
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Darjeeling
Guwahati
Dimapur
Chandigarh
Jalandhar
Shimla
Delhi
Ambala
Hisar
Lucknow
Allahabad
Agra
Bhubaneshwar
Dehradun
Udhampur
Srinagar
Nagrota
How to Apply for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Online applications will be accepted through the official recruitment website from 20 July to 19 August 2021
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/-
Territorial Army Officer Notification Download
Territorial Army Officer Website