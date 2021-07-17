Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 for Officer Posts for Civilians, Apply Online @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

Territorial Army is hiring Officers through written exam across the country. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern and updates here.

Created On: Jul 17, 2021 17:10 IST
Territorial Army Recruitment 2021
Territorial Army Recruitment 2021

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 Notification: Territorial Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers (Non Departmental). Territorial Army Online Application will start from 20 July 2021 and the last date for Territorial Army Registration is 19 August 2021 on official website -  jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Candidates who would apply for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 will be called for written exam which is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. The exam will be conducted across India.

The candidates can serve the nation in two capacities – as a civilian and as a soldier. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern and updates here.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application: 19 July 2021
  • Exam Date: 26 September 2021

Territorial Army Officer Vacancies Details

Territorial Army Officer

Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Officer Entry

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from any recognized university

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Salary:

  1. LIEUTENANT - Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 15500/-
  2. CAPTAIN Level 10A - 6,13,00 - 1,93,900 15500/-
  3. MAJOR Level 11 - 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 15500/-
  4. LT COLONEL Level - 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12400 15500/-
  5. COLONEL Level 13 - 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 15500/-
  6. BRIGADIER Level 13A - 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 15500/

Selection Process for Territorial Army Officer Posts

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.

Final Selection will be based on tests conducted at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board

Territorial Army Officer Exam Pattern

  1. There will be 200 questions of 200 marks on Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics,General Knowledge and English
  2. Each section has 50 questions of 50 marks
  3. The total time duration of the exam is 4 hours
  4. Qualifying Marks - Minimum 40% marks in each part of the paper separately and overall average of 50%.
  5. Negative Marking - Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Territorial Army Exam Centre

Jaipur

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Darjeeling

Guwahati

Dimapur

Chandigarh

Jalandhar

Shimla

Delhi

Ambala

Hisar

Lucknow

Allahabad

Agra

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Udhampur

Srinagar

Nagrota

How to Apply for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications will be accepted through the official recruitment website from 20 July to 19 August 2021

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

Territorial Army Officer Notification Download

Territorial Army Officer Website

 

FAQ

What is Territorial Army Officer Age Limit for Civilians ?

18 to 42 years

What is Territorial Army Officer Exam Date ?

26 September 2021

What is the last date for Territorial Army Registration ?

19 August 2021

What is the starting date for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

20 July 2021
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 3 =
Post

Comments