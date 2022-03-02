Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow: Check Interview Schedule Here

Telangana High Court has released Admit Card/Interview Schedule update for the Office Subordinate post on its official website-tshc.gov.in. Check update here.

Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Admit Card 2022 : Telangana High Court has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the Office Subordinate on its official website. Candidates can download their Interview Admit Card from 03 March 2022 from the link available on the official website.

Candidates can download the Telangana High Court Office Subordinate Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 update from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download THC Office Subordinate Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 update

Visit the official website of Telangana High Court hc.ts.nic. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION REGARDING HOSTING OF LINK IN THE WEBSITE FOR DOWNLOADING HALL TICKETS FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF OFFICE SUBORDINATE IN THE UNITS OF KHAMMAM DISTRICT AND CITY CIVIL COURT, HYDERABAD -REG given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Admit Card/Interview

schedule. You should take Print Out of the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Telangana High Court will conduct the interview for the Office Subordinate post from 07 to 14 March 2022.

You can download directly the THC Office Subordinate Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 update from the link given below.