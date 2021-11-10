Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

THDC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 120 Trade Apprentices and Others @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 11:13 IST
THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: THDC India Limited has invited application for the 120 posts of Trade Apprentices, Computer Operator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 November 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th / ITI passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for THDC Recruitment 2021 Notification. You can check the details of application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other here.


Notification Details for THDC Recruitment 2021:
Advertisement No. : ITI -Trade Apprentices 01/2021 


Important Date for THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:25 November 2021 

Vacancy Details for THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant-35
Stenographer/Secretarial Assistant-35 
Draughtsman (Civil)-15
Fitter-10
Electrician -20
Electronics Mechanic-05


Eligibility Criteria for THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
10th pass and ITI passed (regular Candidate) in the year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021.
Check the notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Age limit for THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
The minimum age limit is 18 year and the maximum age limit is 30 years as on closing date (Relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST & 03 years for OBC (Non Creamy layer) & 10 years for 40 % PWD candidates (VH/OH/HH) in their category. 

THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for THDC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Candidates can download the application format available in THDCIL website : www.thdc.co.in and forward the filled in application along with all the documents mentioned in the notification with indicating “Application for Trade Apprentices-2021” on the envelop and sent by post to the following address -Dy. Manager, THDC India Limited, Bhagirathi Bhawan, Pragatipuram, By- Pass Road Rishikesh-249201. 

