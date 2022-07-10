THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 45 Engineer Trainee Posts@thdc.co.in, Download PDF

THDC has invited online application for the 45 Engineer Trainee posts on its official website. Check THDC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification : THDC Limited, Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has published a recruitment notification for the Engineer Trainee Posts for different disciplines including Civil/Electrical and Mechanical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 1st August 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Full time regular

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.) from recognized University in concerned trades can apply for these posts. The Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.



Notification Details for THDC Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. 09/2022

Important Dates for THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 1st August 2022

Last Date of payment of Registration Fee: 3rd August 2022

Vacancy Details for THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification :

Engineer Trainee Civil-20

Engineer Trainee Electrical-15

Engineer Trainee Mechanical-10



Eligibility Criteria for THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Engineer Trainee Civil-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.ScEngg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 65% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

Engineer Trainee Electrical-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 65% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

Engineer Trainee Mechanical-Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 65% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification : PDF





How to Apply for THDC Recruitment 2022 Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online at THDCIL website with details of GATE-2022 such as Application No., GATE-2022 Registration Number and other required information available at www.thdc.co.in on or before 1st August 2022.