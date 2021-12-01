The TOEFL® Essentials™ Test – An English Proficiency Test Designed With You in Mind

Are you someone who is planning to go abroad for higher education and trying to figure out which English proficiency test is best for you? What about one that is affordable, short, adaptive, fast-paced and engaging? ETS’s TOEFL® Program has launched the perfect testing option, designed with your needs in mind — the brand new TOEFL® Essentials™ test.

The TOEFL Program is committed to providing a range of high-quality testing options that meet test takers’ needs. This puts you in the driver’s seat to choose a test that can best demonstrate your potential and highlight your abilities. There are many factors that go into choosing a test, but we’ve made it easy by breaking down a few of the advantages that come with taking the TOEFL Essentials test.

Convenient and affordable

When it comes to convenience and affordability, we’ve got you covered. The TOEFL Essentials test is roughly half the cost of other major English-language tests, at just 100 USD. In addition, the test can be taken from home and completed in one session, which runs approximately 1 1/2 hours, or roughly half the length of other major tests. Rather than conducting a face-to-face interview for the Speaking section, which is required of some tests, you will speak your responses to the computer in a virtual, simulated interview format, so you can feel more at ease as you take the test from your personal space. Doing so also removes the potential scoring bias that comes with a live interview, since all TOEFL Speaking and Writing sections are scored by remote human raters who don’t know your identity. This assures you that your final score will be a true reflection of your abilities.

When it comes to taking a test, are you an early bird, night owl or somewhere in between? Whatever your preference, we have appointments available for a 24-hour period, every Saturday, with more dates to be added in the future.

Engaging format

On the TOEFL Essentials test, you’ll be measured on the four core English-language skills — Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing — and can demonstrate your proficiency in a range of settings. Whether it’s the language skills needed to excel in a university classroom or interacting with your friends on campus, the test covers an even mix of academic and general content. In addition, you’ll showcase your unique personality through the Personal Video Statement, an unscored test section where you are asked two questions — one that focuses on who you are as an individual, and the other where you’ll be asked to provide an opinion on a given topic. This statement gives universities a personalized look at who you are over and above your traditional score.

Multistage adaptivity

The TOEFL Essentials test features a multistage adaptive format, meaning the test is tailored to your performance throughout the test. This is the reason why you can take the test in just 1 1/2 hours, because the test adapts to your proficiency level through a series of targeted questions.

Because of this, you can settle in and feel comfortable and confident as you get further into the test, as the questions will become more representative of what you know and can do.

Registration and test prep

Registration for the TOEFL Essentials test is open and test administrations are actively underway. Thousands of test takers around the globe have already registered for the test, and test takers in India have shown a high level of enthusiasm for the test, representing one of the top countries where we’ve seen the most test registrations from to date.

Once you’ve decided that this test is a good fit, ETS offers three free TOEFL Essentials official practice tests that enable you to get acquainted with the different question types for each test section, so you’ll have a good sense of what to expect on test day. In addition, we encourage test takers to practice their skills in a variety of other ways to keep their English skills fresh and top-of-mind prior to test day, such as reading texts or watching movies in English, recording yourself speaking in English and taking notes in English after reading an academic article or listening to a recorded lecture. The more immersed you are in the English language, the more confident you will feel in your skills as you travel to university and beyond.

The TOEFL Essentials test is the first test to offer the ideal combination of affordable access test takers want and the high quality that institutions need. University and college programs around the world have already begun adding this test to their list of accepted English-language tests, and we expect this list to continue growing over the weeks and months ahead. Be sure to check out the list of accepting institutions being updated regularly or contact your institutions to confirm their requirements.

Ready to get started? Head on over to the TOEFL website to register for a date and time and show your prospective schools that you have command of the English language, and what it takes to succeed, with the TOEFL Essentials test.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by TOEFL. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.