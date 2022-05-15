TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Professor, Professor and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is recruiting for various 23 Faculty posts including Professor/Assistant Professor and Others in different disciplines. These positions are available for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 11 June 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including M.D. / D.N.B. in concerned disciplines/M.Ch. /M.D. (Hospital Administration) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No. VAR/2022/005

Important Dates for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 June 2022

Vacancy Details for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Medical Superintendent I-02

Assistant Professor E (Anesthesiology)-03

Assistant Professor E (Medical Oncology Solid tumor)-02

Assistant Professor E (Radiation Oncology)-03

Assistant Professor E (Head, Neck Oncology)-01

Assistant Professor E Uro Oncology-01

Assistant Professor E (Surgical Oncology)-02

Assistant Professor E (General Medicine)-02

Assistant Professor E (Radiodiagnosis)-01

Assistant Professor E (Transfusion Medicine)-01

Assistant Professor E (Preventive Oncology)-01

Assistant Professor E (Pathology)-01

Professor Anesthesiology G-01

Professor Nuclear Medicine G-01

Professor Radiation Oncology G-01



Eligibility Criteria for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Medical Superintendent I-M.D. (Hospital Administration) with 1 year experience after Post Graduation in a reputed hospital of at least 100 beds, in a managerial capacity.

OR

M.B.B.S. / BDS / BAMS / BHMS with full time Post Graduation in Hospital administration (M.H.A.) from a recognized University in India or abroad and 2 years experience after Post Graduation in a reputed hospital of at least 100 beds, in a managerial capacity.

Assistant Professor E (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years' post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after M.D./ D.N.B. will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidate. Experience in critical care and pain management is desirable.

Assistant Professor E (Medical Oncology Solid tumor)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years' post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Solid Tumor Medical Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years' post M.D./

D.N.B. experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates. Adequate experience in Brachytherapy techniques, advanced 3D conformal treatment planning techniques and IMRT are desirable for this position

Assistant Professor E (Head, Neck Oncology)-M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Head & Neck Oncology/ Surgical Oncology) or Equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 1 year experience in Head & Neck Surgery either during M.Ch training or Post

M.Ch. OR

M.S. / D.N.B.(General Surgery) or M.S. / D.N.B. (ENT) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years' experience in Surgical / Head & Neck Oncology in a teaching hospital after the postgraduate degree.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor E Uro Oncology-M.Ch. (Urology) / M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 1 year experience in Urology either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

Assistant Professor E (Surgical Oncology)-02M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Surgical Oncology) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 1 year experience in Surgical Oncology either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch.

OR M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years' post M.S. / DNB. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after post graduation will be

considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for TMC Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website on or before 11 June 2022.