TMC Job Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nurse, Technician & Other Vacancies at tmc.gov.in

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Nurse, Technician, Senior Programme Manager and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Nurse, Technician, Senior Programme Manager, Driver & Other posts for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre PBCR Building, Umangnagar, Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from Aug 31 to September 06, 2021.

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS/ Masters in Public Health/ B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M./SSC/10th Passed/Post graduate degree/SSC Plus ITI (Plumbing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021:

Advt. No. HBCH/MPMMCC/PROJECT/2021/P9

Date: 25.08.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: Aug 31 to September 06, 2021

Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-31 August 2021

Nurse-01 September 2021

Driver-02 September 2021

Assistant Medical Social Worker-03 September 2021

Technician Plumber Cum Mason-04 September 2021

Technician OT-06 September 2021

Check the details post wise interview schedule on the short notification.

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-01

Nurse-06

Driver-05

Assistant Medical Social Worker-01

Technician Plumber Cum Mason-02

Technician OT-02

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-MBBS/ Masters in Public Health with three years relevant experience Nurse-B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M.

Driver-SSC/10th Passed from recognized institution.

2. Candidate should be in possession of valid Heavy Transport License profanely Bus Badge.

Ex-Servicemen, Ex-paramilitary personnel and Ex-police personnel will be given preference.

Assistant Medical Social Worker-Post graduate degree in Social Science (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum one-year experience (after MSW) preferably in the field of Medical Social work.

Technician Plumber Cum Mason-SSC Plus ITI (Plumbing) 01 year full time course from Govt. recognized Institute with 03 years’ experience after ITI OR 02 years’ experience after ITI Plus NCTVT in Plumbing and civil maintenance works in Industry/Commercial establishment / Hospitals.

Technician OT-H.S.C. (Science) with diploma in OT/ICU with minimum one-year experience in OT/ICU as technician / respiratory therapist / dialysis technician in a reputed institute.

Preference will be given to those who have passed one-year course in OT/ICU/ Respiratory Therapist / Dialysis Technician from a reputed institute.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Interested & eligible Candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview at the given location/ time i.e. from Aug 31 to September 06, 2021 (in accordance with the posts) alongwith Bio-Data, recent Passport size photograph,original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all certificates.