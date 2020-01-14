TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020 Notification Out, 300 Vacancies for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts, Apply online @tncoopsrb.in

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant/Junior Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Assistant/Junior Assistant through the prescribed format on or before 1 February 2020.

The online applications for TN Cooperative Bank Assistant/Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 have been started at tncoopsrb.in. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 11 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 1 February 2020

TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant/Junior Assistant – 300 Posts

TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply for the post must be graduate from a recognized University and have undergone cooperative training from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for details.

TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 30 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation as per government norms)

TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Official Website



How to apply for TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for TN Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 1 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF link for more details.

