CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 14 Vacancies @cial.aero, Get Official Notification and Apply Link Here

CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has released the notification No. CIAL/HR-R/2020/1 dated 08.01.2020 for the 14 Junior Assistant Trainee vacancies in Grade II and III at its official website, cial.aero.

As per the CIAL Jr Asst Trainee Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Organisation has started the online application process at its official portal. The application will be accepted online till 2400 hours on 31 January 2020.

To apply for CIAL Jr Assistant Grade II vacancies, a candidate must be Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from a recognized Institution/University. The graduation course should be completed on full time basis.

Similarly, for CIAL Jr Assistant Grade III vacancies, candidates must have completed three years’ diploma in related engineering discipline with 60% marks. The diploma should have been obtained on full time basis.

While candidates applying for CIAL Jr Asst Trainee Recruitment 2020 must not have attended the age higher than 25 years on the last date of application. However, the CIAL has given the relaxation to the evictee candidates whose land or house was acquired for Cochin International Airport project and also to the internal candidates having requisite qualification.

Candidates can go through the details of CIAL Jr Asst Trainee Recruitment 2020 Notification from the link given below and can apply for CIAL Jr Asst Trainee Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Notification details

Employment Notice No. CIAL/HR-R/2020/1 dt.08/01/2020

Important Dates for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 January 2020 by 2400 hours

Vacancy Details of CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Junior Assistant Trainee in Grade II and III

No. of Posts: 14 posts

Eligibility Conditions for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant Trainee in Grade II: Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Junior Assistant Trainee in Grade III: Full Time 3 years’ diploma in Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Junior Assistant Trainee in Grade II & III: Not beyond 25 years as on 31 January 2020

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for evictee candidates who house or land was acquired for Company’s project or for internal candidates possessing the required qualification as per the Company Norms.

Selection Procedure for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Physical Tests (for Grade III only which include Physical Measurement Test – PMT and Physical Endurance Tests - PET), Written Test and / or interview to be organized by the CIAL.

How to Apply for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (career.cial.aero) of the organization. The last date for online application is 31 January 2020 till 2400 hours.

Notification Link for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Grade II & III

Online Application Link for CIAL Jr Assistant Trainee Grade II

Official Website

