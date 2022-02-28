TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 84 Pharmacist Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

N MRB recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Pharmacist Posts on its official website @mrb.tn.gov.in. Check How to apply online for TN MRB Recruitment 2022 link, application process, age limit, selection criteria and other details below Here here.

TN MRB recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Candidates holding the qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date of application. Candidates can go through this notification to check the experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advt No.: 06/MRB/2022, 05/MRB/2022, 04/MRB/2022, 03/MRB/2022

Important Dates:

Date of Notification - 25 March 2022

Last date for submission of Application (Online Registration & Online payment) - 17 March 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) - 3 Posts

Pharmacist (Unani) - 2 Posts

Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - 6 Posts

Pharmacist (Siddha) - 73 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist (Siddha) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; Diploma in Pharmacy in Siddha; Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda; Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Homoeopathy; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Unani) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age of the candidate must not be below the age of 18 years and above 59 years.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Pharmacist (Siddha) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Pharmacist (Unani) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Siddha) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Ayurveda) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Homeopathy) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Unani) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 17 March 2022. Candidates should apply only through online in the Board’s Website www.mrb.tn.gov.in. Before applying, the candidates should keep a scanned image of their colour

photograph and scanned image of their signature. A valid e-mail ID and Mobile Number is mandatory for registration and email ID and the given mobile number should be kept active till the declaration of results. The candidates shall register their mobile number in the application to receive SMSs.

After registering for the above posts, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.