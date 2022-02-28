TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 84 Pharmacist Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

N MRB recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Pharmacist Posts on its official website @mrb.tn.gov.in. Check How to apply online for TN MRB Recruitment 2022 link, application process, age limit, selection criteria and other details below Here here.

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 17:50 IST
TN MRB recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Candidates holding the qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date of application. Candidates can go through this notification to check the experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Advt No.: 06/MRB/2022, 05/MRB/2022, 04/MRB/2022, 03/MRB/2022

Important Dates:

  • Date of Notification - 25 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of Application (Online Registration & Online payment) - 17 March 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist  (Homoeopathy) - 3 Posts
  • Pharmacist  (Unani) - 2 Posts
  • Pharmacist  (Ayurveda) - 6 Posts
  • Pharmacist  (Siddha) - 73 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Pharmacist (Siddha) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; Diploma in Pharmacy in Siddha; Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. 
  • Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda; Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
  • Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Homoeopathy; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.
  • Pharmacist (Unani) - Diploma in Indian System of Medicine; (or) Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani; (or) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The age of the candidate must not be below the age of 18 years and above 59 years.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification. 

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Pharmacist (Siddha) -  Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)
  • Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)
  • Pharmacist (Homeopathy) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)
  • Pharmacist (Unani) - Rs. 35400 – 112400 (Pay Matrix Level 11)

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Siddha) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Ayurveda) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Homeopathy) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download TN MRB Pharmacist (Unani) Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 17 March 2022. Candidates should apply only through online in the Board’s Website www.mrb.tn.gov.in. Before applying, the candidates should keep a scanned image of their colour
photograph and scanned image of their signature. A valid e-mail ID and Mobile Number is mandatory for registration and email ID and the given mobile number should be kept active till the declaration of results.  The candidates shall register their mobile number in the application to receive SMSs.

After registering for the above posts, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

FAQ

When will TN MRB Pharmacist Exam be Conducted?

The board has yet not announced the date of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Application Form?

Candidates are required to apply through the online mode. The link to the online applications is available on the official website. Candidates can directly access to the online application link by clicking on the above link.

What is the Eligibility Criteria of the TN MRB Pharmacist Exam?

The candidate must have a degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University. Candidates can check subject wise qualification details in the above aritcle.

How to Apply TN MRB recruitment 2022 Notification?

Candidates are required to submit the applications through the online mode at http://mrbonline.in/. The link to the application can be accessed directly by clicking on the given link in the article.
Job Summary
NotificationTN MRB recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 84 Pharmacist Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in
Notification Date28 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission17 Mar, 2022
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
