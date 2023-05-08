TN Plus Two Result 2023: Check Minimum TN 12th +2 Passing Marks, Supplementary Exam Details

TN Plus Two Results 2023 for science, commerce and arts stream students will be announced today. Candidates can check their TN 12th result through the link given on the official link - tnresults.nic.in.

TN Board 12th Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN plus 2 results today, May 8, 2023. As per the notification available on the official website, the TN 12th result will be announced at 9:30 am. Candidates who have appeared for the TN +2 exams will be able to check the board results through the link given on the official website.

Candidates must note that the board has set a minimum passing mark for the candidates to qualify for further education. Those unable to score the minimum passing marks will be able to appear for the supplementary exams and improve their score.

TN 12th result 2023 will be available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results by entering the class 12 roll number in the result link given.

TN HSE Plus 2 Result 2023 Board Issues List of Websites

TN 12th Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks for Tamil Board HSE Exam

Tamil Nadu board officials have set a minimum mark to be scored by candidates in order to pass the Plus 2 exams. Candidates must note that those who pass the board exams with the minimum required marks will be eligible to apply for higher education courses.

According to the board, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to clear the exam. Those who fail will however be given a second chance and can appear for the supplementary exams.

TN Plus Two Supplementary 2023 Exams

Tamil Nadu board officials will be conducting a supplementary exam for those who were unable to score the required minimum marks in exams. The applications for the supplementary exams will be available on the official website shortly after the board results are announced. The results of the TN 12th supplementary exams will be announced within a day or two from the announcement of the board results.

