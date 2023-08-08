TN Police Recruitment 2023 for 3359 Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen, Apply for TNUSRB Vacancy at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TN Police Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is hiring 3359 Constable, Jal Warder and Fireman Posts. Candidates can check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

TN Police Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will start the recruitment process for the post of Constable Gr.II, Jail Warder and Firemen Posts on 18 August 2023. The last date for application submission is 17 September 2023. The online registration link will be available at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

A total of 3359 vacancies are notified of which 2599 are for Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve), 86 for Jail Warder Grade II and 674 for Firemen Posts. 10th-passed candidates are eligible to apply for the TNUSRB Recruitment 2023.

Candidates can check other details regarding TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process and other details below.

TNUSRB Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check the TN Constable Notification and check the notification in the table below:

TNUSRB Constable Notification Download Here

TNUSRB Important Dates

Starting Date of Application 18 August 2023 Last Date of Application 17 September 2023

TNUSRB Constable Vacancy Details 2023

1. Police Department Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve) – 780 780 Constable Grade II – (Special Force) 1819 – 1819 2. Jail Department Jail Warder Grade II 83 3 86 3. Firemen Department Firemen 674 – 674 Total 2576 783 3359

Eligibility Criteria for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidate should be 10th class passed

The Tamil Language is one of the subject in 10th standard

If candidates have higher qualifications without a 10th class pass, the candidates are not eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

For General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years

For MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years

For SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

For Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

For Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years

For Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years

TNUSRB Constable Selection Process

The selection process for the TNUSRB Constable recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:

Written examination

Physical efficiency test (PET)

Endurance test

Medical examination

TNUSRB Exam Details 2023

The written examination will be held in Tamil and English languages. The questions will be objective in nature and will be based on the syllabus prescribed by the TNUSRB. The PET will consist of tests of running, jumping, and lifting weights. The endurance test will consist of a 1.6 km run. A medical examination will be conducted to assess the physical fitness of the candidates.

The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in all the stages of the selection process. The candidates who are selected will be appointed as Constables, Jail Warders, or Firemen in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

How to Apply for TNUSB Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website of TNUSRB: https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

Click on the 'Online Application' given against 'Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen -2023' Click on the "Create New User" button. Register yourself Login to your account and fill in the application form carefully. Upload the required documents. Pay application fee. Click on the "Submit" button.

The application fee for TNUSRB is as follows:

Rs. 250/-