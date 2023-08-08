TN Police Recruitment 2023 for 3359 Constable, Jail Warder and Firemen, Apply for TNUSRB Vacancy at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TN Police Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will start the recruitment process for the post of Constable Gr.II, Jail Warder and Firemen Posts on 18 August 2023. The last date for application submission is 17 September 2023. The online registration link will be available at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
A total of 3359 vacancies are notified of which 2599 are for Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve), 86 for Jail Warder Grade II and 674 for Firemen Posts. 10th-passed candidates are eligible to apply for the TNUSRB Recruitment 2023.
Candidates can check other details regarding TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 such as eligibility, selection process and other details below.
TNUSRB Notification and Online Application Link
The candidates can check the TN Constable Notification and check the notification in the table below:
|TNUSRB Constable Notification
|Download Here
TNUSRB Important Dates
|Starting Date of Application
|18 August 2023
|Last Date of Application
|17 September 2023
TNUSRB Constable Vacancy Details 2023
|
1.
|
Police Department
|
Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve)
|
–
|
780
|
780
|
Constable Grade II – (Special Force)
|
1819
|
–
|
1819
|
2.
|
Jail Department
|
Jail Warder Grade II
|
83
|
3
|
86
|
3.
|
Firemen Department
|
Firemen
|
674
|
–
|
674
|
Total
|
2576
|
783
|
3359
Eligibility Criteria for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Candidate should be 10th class passed
- The Tamil Language is one of the subject in 10th standard
- If candidates have higher qualifications without a 10th class pass, the candidates are not eligible to apply.
Age Limit:
- For General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years
- For MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years
- For SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
- For Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
- For Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years
- For Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years
TNUSRB Constable Selection Process
The selection process for the TNUSRB Constable recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:
- Written examination
- Physical efficiency test (PET)
- Endurance test
- Medical examination
TNUSRB Exam Details 2023
The written examination will be held in Tamil and English languages. The questions will be objective in nature and will be based on the syllabus prescribed by the TNUSRB. The PET will consist of tests of running, jumping, and lifting weights. The endurance test will consist of a 1.6 km run. A medical examination will be conducted to assess the physical fitness of the candidates.
The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in all the stages of the selection process. The candidates who are selected will be appointed as Constables, Jail Warders, or Firemen in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.
How to Apply for TNUSB Recruitment 2023 ?
Go to the official website of TNUSRB: https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/
- Click on the 'Online Application' given against 'Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen -2023'
- Click on the "Create New User" button.
- Register yourself
- Login to your account and fill in the application form carefully.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay application fee.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
The application fee for TNUSRB is as follows:
Rs. 250/-