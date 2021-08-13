TN Waqf Board Recruitment 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts, Download Application Form @tnwakfboard.com

Tamil Nadu Waqf Board is hiring Junior Assistant (JA) Posts. Eligible and interested Muslim candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 27 August 2021.

TN Waqf Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Waqf Board has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (JA) Posts. Eligible and interested Muslim candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 27 August 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 August 2021 Exam Date - 17 October 2021

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 27 Posts

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Salary:

Rs.19500/- to Rs.62000/- per month, Level - 1 (8)

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant - A degree of any recognized university. Preference will be given to those who have acquired degree in law

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Download TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can download application form from the official website or obtain in person from the office of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board. The candidates are required to submit the application duly filled to Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Waqf Board on or before 27 August 2021 upto 5 PM.

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Notification

TN Waqf Board Junior Assistant Application Form