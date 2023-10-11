TNDALU Result 2023 OUT on tndalu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result

TNDALU Result 2023 OUT: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A.LL.B, LL.B, M.C.L, LL.M on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download TNDALU Result 2023 PDF here.
TNDALU Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A.LL.B, LL.B, M.C.L, LL.M and other exams. Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- tndalu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the TNDALU result PDF 2023, the students need to search for their registration number.

Direct Link to TNDALU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their TNDALU results on the official website of the University- tndalu.ac.in.

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check TNDALU Results 2023

Candidates can check their Assam Science and Technology University results for various UG and PG courses like B.A.LL.B, LL.B, M.C.L, LL.M, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the TNDALU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - tndalu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Old Link of TNDALU Merit List 2023

Check here the direct link for Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Results 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Links

5 Year B.A.B.L.\B.A.LL.B. Degree Course, (Other Than Final Semester)

Click here

5 Year B.A.LL.B. Degree Course, (Other Than Final Semester)

Click here

3 Year B.L.\LL.B. Degree Course, (Other Than Final Semester)

Click here

3 Year LL.B. Degree Course, (Other Than Final Semester)

Click here

3 Year LL.B. / 5 Year B.A.LL.B. Degree Course (Other Than Final Semester) Revaluation

Click here

M.C.L. Degree Course (Distance Education),

Click here

M.L. / LL.M. (Semester) Degree Online Examinations

Click here

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University: Highlights

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), is located in  Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1997 by The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Act, 1996. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

 

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University Highlights

University Name

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University

Established

1997

TNDALU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

23 acres

FAQ

Is TNDALU Result 2023 Declared for B.A.LL.B 4th semester?

Yes, TNDALU has released the results of B.A.LL.B 4th semester on its official website. The TNDALU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my TNDALU result 2023 for LL.M?

The TNDALU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check TNDALU results on this page.

