TNDTE Result 2022 (Released) @tndte.gov.in: Check GTE Typewriting Login Link

TNDTE Result 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu uploaded the result of TNDTE Typewriting Exam at tndte.gov.in. Check Direct Link Below.

TNDTE Result 2022 Download Link: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu announced the result of Typewriting English Junior, Typewriting English Pre Junior, Typewriting Tamil Junior, Typewriting English Senior, Typewriting Tamil Senior, Typewriting Tamil Pre Junior, Typewriting English High Speed and Typewriting Tamil High-Speed exam. TNDTE Typewriting Exam was held on 26 November and 27 November 2022. Hence, candidates who have attended the exam, for August and November, may download TNDTE Typewriting Result by visiting the official website i.e. www.tndte.gov.in. TN GTE Typewriting result can be viewed using the 'Register Number' and 'Date of Birth' of the candidates.

According to the official website, “GTE Typewriting Aug 2022/Nov 2022 Results available in - https//www.tndtegteonline.in/GTEOnline’

TNDTE Result 2022 Download Link - Check Here

TNDTE Result 2022: Steps to Download TNDTE Typewriting Result

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to check their result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TNDTE - http://www.tndtegteonline.in/GTEOnline/

Step 2: Click on ‘Institution Login’

Step 3: It will redirect you to the login link where you are required to enter your details including your 'User Name' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download TNDTE Nov Result 2022

Step 5: Check your TNDTE Typewriting Marks

Step 6: Take the print out of the exam

Candidates who cleared the typewriting exam will be issued a typewriting certificate course. The validity of the certificate shall be indicated in the certificates.

TNDTE will start the revaluation of the application will on 07 January 2023. The TN DTE Revaluation form shall be available at www.tndte.gov.in.