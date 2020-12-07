TNFUSRC Medical Test CV Date 2020 for Forest Guard Post Postponed @forests.tn.gov.in, Check Latest Update

TNFUSRC Medical Test CV Date 2020 Postponed: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has postponed the CV and Medical Test for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving License on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the CV and Medical Test for the Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving License Posts can check details postponement notice available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee-forests.tn.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC), the Certification Verification and Medical Test for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving License have been postponed.

Short notification further says," Based on the Interim Stay order granted by the Hon'ble Madras High Court, Madurai Bench , the Post Examination activities are postponed till further notice."

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee was set to conduct the Medical Test for the qualified candidates in the written exam. TNFUSRC has earlier uploaded the Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification / Physical Standards Verification/ Endurance Test for these posts on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the CV and Medical Test for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving License post can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

