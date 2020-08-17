TNMRB Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Assistant Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Medical Officer in various department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 14 August 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 10 September 2020
- Exam Date: Tentatively 3rd Week of September 2020
TN MRB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) - 54 Posts
- Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy) - 5 Posts
- Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda) - 3 Posts
- Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade II (Yoga and Naturopathy) - 3 Posts
TN MRB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha, Homeopathy) -HPIM. (Siddha) or GCIM (Siddha) or MD (Siddha) or B.I.M (Siddha) or L.I.M (Siddha) or a degree in B.S.M.S. awarded by any one of the recognised Universities including Dr.M.G.R. Medical University of Tamil Nadu or any other recognized degree or diploma in Siddha, the holders of which are eligible for registration under ‘A’ Class or ‘A ‘ Special Class with the Central Board of Indian Medicine, Chennai and Must have registered his/her name with the Central Board of Indian Medicine/Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Council, Chennai.
- Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda) - BUM&S or other equivalent degrees.
- Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade II (Yoga and Naturopathy) - Must have passed a degree or diploma in Naturopathy with not less than four years academic duration awarded by a recognised University: and must have registered his name with the Tamil Nadu Board of Indian Medicine Chennai.
Age Limit - 35 years for others; SC/ST/Others - 58 years; Ex-Serviceman - 48 years
Pay Scale - Level-22 Rs.56100-177500
Selection Procedure for Assistant Medical Officer Posts
Selection will be made based on the written test.
How to apply TNMRB Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online between 14 August to 10 September 2020 and take a printout of the application for future reference.
TN MRB Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- Other - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST/SCA/DAP (H) - Rs. 500/-
