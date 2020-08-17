TNMRB Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Assistant Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

How to apply TNMRB Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online between 14 August to 10 September 2020 and take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit for TN MRB Recruitment 2020?

The age limit of the candidate belonging to unreserved category must not be above 35 years. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Others must not be above 58 years and ex-servicemen candidates must not be above the age of 48 years.

What are the important dates for TN MRB Recruitment 2020?

The job seekers can apply for TN MRB Assistant Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 between 14 August to 10 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for TN MRB Recruitment 2020?

A total of 66 vacancies are released for assistant Medical Officer in different departmets by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB).