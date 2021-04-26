TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Download AAO, AHO PDF Here
TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer of the written exam for the post of Assistant Officer (AO), Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) and Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO). Candidates can download TNPSC AO Answer Key, TNPSC AAO Answer Key and TNPSC AHO Answer Key from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC AO Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download subject-wise TNPSC Answer Key, directly, from the link given below:
TNPSC AO Answer Key Download Link
GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)
AGRICULTURE (Subject Code 284)
TNPSC AAO AHO Answer Key Download Link
AGRICULTURE (Subject Code 212)
HORTICULTURE (Subject Code 277)
GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)
Candidates have objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation through online mode on official website or through the link given below. The last date for submitting objection is 03 May 2021 till 5:45 PM.
TNPSC AO Answer Key Objection Link
GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)
AGRICULTURE (Subject Code 284)
TNPSC AAO AHO Answer Key Objection Link
TNPSC AO Final Answer Keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process.
TNPSC AO Exam was held on 18 April 2021 while TNPSC AAO and AHO Exam on 17 April 2021.
How to Download TNPSC Hall Ticket for AO, AAO and AHO Posts ?
- Go to official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) (TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE) (Answer keys)’ or ‘ASSISTANT AGRICULTURAL OFFICER IN THE TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SUBORDINATE SERVICE AND ASSISTANT HORTICULTURAL OFFICER (THE TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE) (Answer keys)’ under ‘Announcements/PressNote’ Tab, given at the left corner of the homepage
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘26/04/2021 (Tentative)’
- Click on ‘Subject’
- Download TNPSC Answer Key PDF
- In case you have any objection, click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘Key Challenge’
- Enter Register Number, Application Number, Date of Birth(DD/MM/YYYY) and Select the Question No
- Submit your Objection