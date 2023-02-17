TNPSC CCSE 2022-23 Group 2 Mains Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

TNPSC has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination 2022-23 for Group 2 Vacancies . Download link here.

TNPSC CCSE 2022 Group 2 Mains Admit Card OUT: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the Admit Card/Hall Ticket for the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Services Mains Exam 2022 on its official website at-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/ Candidates who qualified the Prelims exam and are now set to appear for the Mains Exam can download their Admit cards from the official website. The TNPSC CCSE 2022 Mains Exam will be conducted on 25 February 2023. The Exam aims to select candidates for various posts in Group 2 services, posts are divided into Interview and Non Interview posts. This year there are over 5000 vacancies to be filled.

Candidates can download the Admit card from the steps given below

How to Download : TNPSC CCSE 2022 Mains Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the Home page go to the -Hall Ticket Download section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- One Time Registration and Dashboard.

Step 4: On the page opened fill details like Login ID No. and Password and download admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Mains Admit Card 2022-23 for future reference.

Candidates must check all the details on the hall ticket carefully.

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket

Candidates can also download the mains exam notice from here

Direct Link to Download the TNPSC CCSE Mains Exam Notice PDF

TNPSC CCSE 2022: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 121 vacancies for different categories of vacancies in interview posts and around 5000 vacancies in group 2 non interview posts. Vacancies are available in TN Jail Service, Ministerial Service, audit service etc. for details of vacancy check official notification.

TNPSC CCSE Mains 2022: Written Exam Date

The date for TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Mains 2022 Written Exam is 25 February 2023. The Prelims Exam was conducted on 21 May 2022.