TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 Released for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service @tnpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Jan 20

TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Answer Key for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) for the subjects including Statistics, Economics, Mathematics and General Studies. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) posts can download TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their Answer Key for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission- tnpsc.gov.in. Go to the Notification/Advertisement Details section on the home page. Click on the link-COMBINED STATISTICAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE IN

EXAMINATION for various subjects flashing on the homepage. You will have to click the link subject wise including Statistics, Economics, Mathematics and General Studieson official website. You will get your TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the TNPSC CSSE Answer Key 2022 directly with the link given below.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) held on 13 January 2022 should note that they can raise objections for their Answer Key in online mode.

Candidates should note that regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

Representations, challenging the tentative answer keys / expressing views shall be submitted in online mode only through www.tnpsc.gov.in within seven days. Candidates should note that representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on 20.01.2022 will receive no attention by the commission. The final answer keys will be published by the Commission on its official website only after the completion of entire selection process.