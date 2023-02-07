TNPSC CSSSE Provisional Answer Key Out: Direct Link to Download Question Paper Solution PDF

TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key has been released by the commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download Provisional Answer keys and Raise Objections.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Provisional/Tentative Answer Keys for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Keys on its official website on 6 February 2023. The written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination was conducted on 29 January 2023.

Tentative Answer Keys for TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 have been released for three subjects namely- Statistics, Mathematics and General Studies. Candidates can download the PDF of various Answer Keys here.

Direct Link To Download TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key PDF for Statistics

Direct Link To Download TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key PDF for Mathematics

Direct Link To Download TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key PDF for General Studies

TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key can also be downloaded by following the steps given below

How to download the TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: At the home page, go to the Recruitment Section

Step 3: In the Recruitment Section go to the Question Paper/Objective Type Answer Keys

Step 4: In the Answer Keys Section click on - “COMBINED STATISTICAL SUBORDINATE SERVICES IN EXAMINATION”

Step 5: Click on the Subject name to download and check the Tentative Answer Key.

Step 6: Objections on the Tentative Answer Keys can be Raised via link given in front of the Answer Key by entering the Registration no. , Application no., Date of Birth, and Subject.

It is to be noted that in the TNPSC CSSSE 2022-23 Provisional Answer Key the Right answer has been tick marked in the respective choices for each question in the specimen question booklet hosted. Irrespective of the Code in the Question Booklet provided to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website. All the objections received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for preparing the Final Answer Keys. Objections challenging the provisional answer keys can be submitted in Online Mode only through www.tnpsc.gov.in within seven days. Objections raised online after 5.45 P.M. on 13 February 2023 will also receive NO attention. The Commission will publish the final answer keys on the website only after the completion of the entire selection process. The exam is being conducted for a total of 217 vacancies.