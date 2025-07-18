TNPSC CTS Salary 2025: The TNPSC Combined Technical Services (CTS) exam 2025 opens avenues for 330 technical and administrative roles with a pay band ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹1,36,400 (Level 8 to Level 20). Posts include Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant, Librarian, Junior Manager, and others. All these are Interview posts which means that the selection process will include a written exam followed by an interview. Salary incorporates basic pay, DA, HRA, TA, medical benefits, etc. Read on to explore the CTS salary structure, in‑hand pay, allowances, job roles, and growth paths.

TNPSC CTS Salary Structure

CTS salaries are based on the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, spanning Levels 20-28. As per latest notifications, monthly pay scale details are: