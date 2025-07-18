TNPSC CTS Salary 2025: The TNPSC Combined Technical Services (CTS) exam 2025 opens avenues for 330 technical and administrative roles with a pay band ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹1,36,400 (Level 8 to Level 20). Posts include Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant, Librarian, Junior Manager, and others. All these are Interview posts which means that the selection process will include a written exam followed by an interview. Salary incorporates basic pay, DA, HRA, TA, medical benefits, etc. Read on to explore the CTS salary structure, in‑hand pay, allowances, job roles, and growth paths.
TNPSC CTS Salary Structure
CTS salaries are based on the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, spanning Levels 20-28. As per latest notifications, monthly pay scale details are:
|
Level
|
Basic Pay Range* (₹)
|
20-28
|
66,200 - 86,300
* Exact basic pay depends on the specific post and level.
TNPSC CTS Salary In-Hand
The in-hand salary is the net take-home amount after deducting PF, NPS, income tax, and other statutory contributions. For mid-range CTS posts (Level 20-28), the estimated in-hand salary generally falls between ₹60,000 - ₹80,000 per month, varying by level and locality.
TNPSC CTS Perks & Allowances
Employees in CTS roles receive several allowances on top of their basic pay, including:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Travel Allowance (TA)
-
Medical Allowance / Insurance
-
Provident Fund (PF), Gratuity, Pension Benefits
-
Children Education Allowance, Performance-Linked Incentives, etc.
TNPSC CTS Job Profile
CTS recruits serve in diverse technical and admin roles across Tamil Nadu departments. Responsibilities include:
-
Executing technical functions (e.g., civil, electrical, horticulture) per assigned role
-
Supervising juniors, contractors, and lab/design staff
-
Maintaining records, reports, and compliance documents
-
Liaising with field units and coordinating departmental projects
-
Ensuring quality and safety standards in technical operations
TNPSC CTS Career Growth & Promotion
CTS employees have stable career frameworks with promotional opportunities often based on experience, performance, and departmental needs:
-
Entry Level: Technical Assistant / Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer
-
Mid‑Level: Executive Officer / Junior Manager / Deputy Manager
-
Senior Level: Manager / Assistant Director / Departmental Head
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation