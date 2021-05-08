TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2021 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Download Link Here

TNPSC Departmental Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of Departmental Exam held in December 2020. Candidates can download TNPSC Result from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result Link is given below. The candidates, who appeared in the exam can download Departmental Exam Result, directly, through the link below:

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result Download Link

Second Class Language Test Part 'A' Written Examination

Language Test For Members of the Commercial Tax Department - Translation - Hindi

List of Tests Published (PDF)

TNPSC Viva Voce

All shortlisted candidates will now now appear for Viva Voce. As per the notice, TNPSC Viva Voce Details such as date, time and place of viva voce for language test for members of the commerical tax department - written examination - translation - hindi test will be announced later. Individual intimation regarding the date, time and place of viva voce will not be sent to the candidates by post, the details will be made available on the commission’s website. Candidates will be informed of the above date only through SMS and Email and should watch TNPSC website in this regard.

How to Download TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2021 ?