TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2021 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Download Link Here
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of Departmental Exam held in December 2020. Candidates can download TNPSC Result from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result Link is given below. The candidates, who appeared in the exam can download Departmental Exam Result, directly, through the link below:
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result Download Link
Second Class Language Test Part 'A' Written Examination
Language Test For Members of the Commercial Tax Department - Translation - Hindi
TNPSC Viva Voce
All shortlisted candidates will now now appear for Viva Voce. As per the notice, TNPSC Viva Voce Details such as date, time and place of viva voce for language test for members of the commerical tax department - written examination - translation - hindi test will be announced later. Individual intimation regarding the date, time and place of viva voce will not be sent to the candidates by post, the details will be made available on the commission’s website. Candidates will be informed of the above date only through SMS and Email and should watch TNPSC website in this regard.
How to Download TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link - ‘DEPARTMENTAL EXAMINATION - DECEMBER 2020 (Result)’
- A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘DEPARTMENTAL EXAMINATION - DECEMBER 2020 - 08/05/2021’
- It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to enter your registration number
- Download TNPSC Departmental result 2021