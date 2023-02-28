TNPSC DV Date 2023 Released For Field Surveyor/Draftsman Post@tnpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

TNPSC Document Verification 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman on its official website. Commission will be conducting the document verification for the Field Surveyor/Draftsman post from 06 March 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the above post can download TNPSC Document Verification Schedule 2023 from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

You can download the TNPSC Document Verification 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the document verification for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman will be held from 06 to 11 March 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam conducted on 06 November 2022 are able to appear for the certificate verification round.

Earlier Commission has uploaded the list of qualified applicants for document verification round for the post of Field Surveyor; Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor – cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

Candidates should note that the individual intimation regarding the date and time of Physical Certificate Verification and Counseling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only.



You can download the TNPSC Document Verification 2023 for Field Surveyor and Draftsman posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: TNPSC Document Verification 2023