TNPSC Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Assistant Draughtsman 2022 Result out: Check Rank and Marks Obtained here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission(TNPSC) has released the result for 1338 vacancies of Field Surveyor/Draftsman/Surveyor cum Assistant Draughtsman 2022 Exam on its official website. Check Result here.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Result for the Field Surveyor/Draftsman/Surveyor cum Assistant Draughtsman 2022 Exam on its official website. TNPSC had conducted the written exam for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman post on 06 November 2022 in objective mode. All those candidates who had appeared for the written exam for the Field Surveyor and Draftsman post can check their marks and rank obtained from the official website of TNPSC- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

For a total of 1338 Vacancies Marks and Rank Positions of 27827 candidates have been released on the official website of the commission. A total of 29882 candidates had appeared for the Draughtsman exam.

Candidates can check their Marks and Rank Positions by entering the Application Number on the link provided on the official website.

Candidates can check their TNPSC Surveyor and Draftsman 2022 marks and ranks from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to check the TNPSC Surveyor and Draftsman 2022 Marks and Ranks

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission at-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Results section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled - FIELD SURVEYOR, DRAFTSMAN AND SURVEYOR-CUM-ASSISTANT DRAUGHTSMAN link.

Step 4: On the page opened, login by Registration Number.

Step 5: You will get your TNPSC Surveyor and Draftsman 2022 Marks and Rank Position.

Direct Link to check the TNPSC Surveyor and Draftsman 2022 Marks and Ranks

Candidates can download the PDF of official notice released in this regard from the direct link given below.

TNPSC Surveyor and Draughtsman Result Notice PDF

The details of Document Verification, final result etc will be notified soon on the official website. Candidates can check the website for regular updates. Along with the Surveyor result commission has also uploaded ranks and marks of Vocational Counselor in the Medical Education Department.





