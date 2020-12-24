TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card Out @tnpsc.gov.in, Check TNPSC CCSE-I 2020 Prelims Date & Exam Pattern Here

TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card on its website. All such candidates can who applied for TNPSC CCE Group 1 2020 advertisement number 01/2020 can download their admit card through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 3 January 2021 at 856 exam centres in 32 districts. Earlier, the date for the prelims was scheduled on 5 April 2020. The TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card can be downloaded by entering roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How and Where to Download TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card?

Visit the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in. Click on TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The admit card will be displayed. Download TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card

Official Website

TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Exam Pattern

The written exam will be of 200 questions of objective type. The total duration of TNPSC CCE Group 1 2020 will be 3 Hours for maximum marks of 300. The exam will consist of the paper of General Studies (Degree Standard).

Those who will qualify in prelims will be called for the mains exam. The main examination will consist of descriptive type questions from degree standard. The exam will have three papers viz., Paper I, Paper 2 and Paper 3 each will carry maximum marks of 300 in time duration of 3 hours.

This drive will be held to recruit 69 vacancies of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police & Other vacancies included in CCS-I Examination (Group-I Services). The candidates can download TNPSC Group 1 2020 Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the above link.