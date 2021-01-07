TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2020-21 for CCE Prelims Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Submit Objection/challenge before 14 January 2021

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2020-21 for CCE Prelims: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the question paper with tentative answer key of prelims exam for the posts of Combined Civil Services 1 Examination (Group I Services). Candidates can download TNPSC Answer Key from the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download TNPSC CCE Group 1 Answer Key for GS Subject, directly, through the link:

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key Download PDF

Candidates having objection, if any, against TNPSC CCE 1 Answer Key ( except question Nos. 38, 80, 107 and 139) can submit their challenge in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s Website. The last date for submitting objection is 14 January 2020 upto 5:45 PM. The candidates can submit their objection on official website or directly through the link below:

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key Challenge Link

How to Download TNPSC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in Click on the link - Tentative Answer Keys for the Preliminary Examination (Date of Examination: 03.01.2021 FN) relating to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services 1 Examination (Group I Services). It will redirect to a new page where you need will find the link of answer key for the subject ‘GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)’ Download TNPSC CCE 1 Answer Key PDF

To know how to submit TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key Challenge, the candidate can check the PDF Link given below:

How to Submit Group 1 Answer Key Objection/Challenge

TNPSC final answer keys will be published on the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process.

TNPSC Group 1 Result is expected to release by the commission after considering all the objections. Qualified candidates in the prelims shall be called for TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020-21.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam was conducted on 3 January 2021. A total of 69 vacancies were notified for the posts Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police & Other under Group-I Services