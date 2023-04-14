TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023 Out: Upload Documents Till May 05 @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Latest Update

Tamil Nadu PSC has released short notice regarding the uploading of documents for Civil Services Group-4 posts on its official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released short notice regarding the uploading of documents for Combined Civil Services Examination-4 (Group-4) posts on its official website. The Commission has commenced the uploading of documents process in online mode with the official website. All those candidates who have qualified for Combined Civil Services Examination-4 (Group-4) posts can download the detailed documents uploading schedule available on the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the pdf of TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the process of uploading the scanned original documents for Combined Civil Services Examination-4 (Group-4) has been commenced and candidates can upload their documents on or before May 05,2023.

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023: Important Date

Event Date Opening Date For Uploading of Documents :April 13, 2023 Last Date For Uploading of Documents May 05, 2023



It is noted that recently TNPSC has released the list of shortlisted candidates in the computer based test for group 4 posts. Candidates qualified in the written exam now will have to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for Combined Civil Services Examination-4 (Group-4).

According to the short notice released, candidates can upload their documents after following the guidelines given in the notification.

The short notice further says, "The candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the Onscreen Certificate Verification for the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV), vide., Notification No.07/2022 dated: 30.03.2022, are directed to download the Memorandum, which is hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and upload the scanned original documents from 13.04.2023 to 05.05.2023."

You can download the TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

