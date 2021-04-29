TNPSC MVI 2021: Oral Test to be conducted from 8 June onwards for Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts

TNPSC MVI Exam 2021 Date: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the exam date for the conduct of a written exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade 2 in the Tamil Nadu Transport Subordinate Service. The candidates who applied for TNPSC MVI Recruitment 2018 can check the oral test Date via the official website.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC MVI 2021 oral is scheduled to be held from 8 June 2021 to 11 June 2021 at various exam centres for 226 candidates. Earlier, the written test was held on 10 June 2018 In which 1328 candidates appeared out of which 226 candidates were scrutinized provisionally for the oral test. This drive is being done to recruit 110 vacancies.

TNPSC MVI 2021 Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the applicants at the Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

TNPSC MVI 2021 Oral Test Scheme

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks for Selection SCs, SC (A)s, MBCs/DCs, BCs and BCMs Others Paper - I Diploma standard (200 Questions) (Code No.310) 3 hours 300 Paper- II GENERAL STUDIES (100 Questions) (Code No.003) 2 hours 200 171 228 Interview & Records 70 Total 570

The applicants who have not appeared for any of the papers in the written examination/ Oral Test will not be considered for selection, even if they secure the minimum qualifying marks for selection. Applicants will be required to appear for the Written Examination / Certificate Verification / Oral Test at their own expenses.

