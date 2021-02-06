TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for Assistant Agricultural Officer & Assistant Horticultural Officer Posts, Apply Online @tnpsc.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Created On: Feb 6, 2021 23:00 IST
TNPSC Recruitment 2021
TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and Assistant Horticultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services. All interested candidates can apply online through the online mode tnpsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021.

A total of 429 vacancies notified for this recruitment out of which 307 vacancies are for Assistant Horticulture Officer and 122 are for Assistant Agriculture Officer. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

  • Publication Date of Advertisement: 5 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 4 March 2021
  • Last date for payment of Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or HDFC bank - 6 March 2021
  • Date of Written Examination: 17 April 2021

TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Horticulture Officer - 307 Posts
  • Assistant Agriculture Officer - 122 Posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Horticulture Officer - Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary (plus two) Examination and possess two years Diploma in Agriculture from the Institutions recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu or affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul District; or any other institutions under the control of the Commissioner of Agriculture.
  • Assistant Agriculture Officer - Candidates who have passed in Higher Secondary Exam and passed two years Diploma course in Horticulture in the Institutions approved by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University or Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops or Gandhigram Rural University.

TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years

Download TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

 TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 4 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

