TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for Assistant Agricultural Officer & Assistant Horticultural Officer Posts, Apply Online @tnpsc.gov.in

How to apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 4 March 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date for TNPSC Recruitment 2021 online application?

All interested candidates can apply online through the online mode tnpsc.gov.in on or before 4 March 2021.

What is the qualification required for TNPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021?

Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary (plus two) Examination and possess two years Diploma in Agriculture from the Institutions recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu or affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University or or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul District; or any other institutions under the control of the Commissioner of Agriculture.

What is the starting date for TNPSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application?

The willing candidates can apply online for TNPSC Recruitment 2021 from 5 February 2021. The online application link has activated at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the online application link the given article.

How many vacancies are released for TNPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 429 vacancies notified for this recruitment out of which 307 vacancies are for Assistant Horticulture Officer and 122 are for Assistant Agriculture Officer.