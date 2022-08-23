TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 161 Assistant Section Officer and Others at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online application for the 161 Assistant Section Officer and Other posts on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the 161 posts including Assistant Section Officer / Assistant in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group-V. A Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 September 2022.

Commission will conduct the written exam under the selection process for these posts on 18 December 2022. Candidates having Graduate from recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No. 625

Notification No. 21/2022

Important Dates TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 September 2022

Application Correction Window Period: 26 to 28 September 2022

Last Date for submitting NOC/ copy of Certificate from Appointing Authority: 06.12.2022

Date and Time of Written Examination: 18.12.2022

Vacancy Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department)-74

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department)-29

Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department)-49

Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department)-09

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department)-

A Bachelor’s and Drafting experience for a period of not less than five years in the post of Junior Assistant or Assistant or in both the posts taken together.

Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department)-(i) A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Economics or Statistics of any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission;

(ii) Service for a period of not less than five years in the category of Assistant, inclusive of the services rendered in the post of Junior Assistant, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.

Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department)-(i) A Bachelor’s Degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

(ii) Service for a period of not less than three years after acquiring Bachelor’s Degree, in

the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or in the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.

Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department)-A Bachelor's degree in Commerce or Economics or Statistics.

(ii) Service for a period of not less than three years either in the category of Junior Assistant or in the category of Assistant or in both the categories put together, in the

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service or the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service.

Selection Process:

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments (applies to each post separately), a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the certificates already uploaded, the eligible candidates will be summoned for original certificate verification followed by counselling for selection.

Scheme of Examination:

Paper – I General Tamil (Degree Standard)-100 Marks

Paper–II General English (Degree Standard)-100 Marks

Minimum qualifying Marks for Selection for All Communities-60

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 21 September 2022.