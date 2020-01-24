TNTET 2020 Exam Date out @ trb.tn.nic.in: Check here; Know Exam Schedule

TNTET Exam Schedule 2020 released at trb.tn.nic.in by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu. As per the Tentative Annual Planner of the year 2020-21, the TNTET 2020 Notification PDF will be released on 4th May 2020. TNTET Paper 1 will be held on 27th June 2020 and TNTET Paper 2 will be held on 28th June 2020. Interested Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down by the TRB will be able to apply online in the month of May 2020 itself. Check below the complete details of the TNTET Exam 2020 and download PDF TNTET 2020 Exam Schedule.

The TRB conducts the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) on two different days for Paper 1 & 2. The candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 appear for the TNTET Paper I and candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 appear for Paper-II. If a candidate wants to teach all classes 1 to 8, he or she needs to appear for both the papers. Both the papers will be conducted in pen and paper mode and will ask questions in Objective Multiple Choice Questions format.

We have shared below the important dates of the TNTET 2020 Exam along with the detailed exam schedule. Have a look at these details below and start preparing for the exam.

TNTET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of TNTET 2020 Notification PDF 4 May 2020 Start of TNTET Registration 2020 May 2020 Release of TNTET Admit Card 2020 First week of June 2020 TNTET Exam Date 27 June – 28 June 2020

TNTET Exam Schedule 2020

- TNTET 2020 exam will be on 27th & 28th June in written mode

- The exam will be of total 150 marks for Paper 1 & Paper 2 each

- 150 MCQs will be asked in both papers from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, Environmental Studies/Social Studies

- There will be no penalty of negative marking

Important Details of TNTET Exam

- Candidates of General Category who manage to obtain 60% marks the TNTET Paper 1 or 2 or both will be issued with the TNTET Certificate.

- BC/BC(M)/MBC/DNC/SC/ ST/PwD category candidates need to obtain 55% marks to get the TNTET Pass Certificate.

- TNTET Certificate is valid for 7 years

- Passing TNTET exam merely means gaining eligibility to apply for Tamil Nadu teaching jobs. It does not confirm your appointment as a teacher.