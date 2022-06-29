TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Notification Tomorrow for Police Constables/Jail Warders & Firemen Posts @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Update

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release recruitment notice for the Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen on tomorrow i.e. 30 June 2022 on its official website. Check update here.

According to the short notice released on the official website of TNUSRB, the notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published on 30.06.2022.

Candidates having educational qualification including 10th class passed with additional eligibility can apply for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Post Details for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Gr.II Police Constables

Gr.II Jail Warders

Firemen

You can check all the details regarding TNUSRB Constable Vacancy 2022 including detailed eligibility, selection process, age limit, number of posts, selection process and others once the notification is released.

How to Download TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Short Notice

Visit to the official website of TNUSRB-tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Go to the home page and check the notice flashing as-Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published on 30.06.2022" Download and save the same for future reference.

