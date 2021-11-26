TNUSRB Final Result 2021 Out @tnusrbonline.org, Download TN Police Constable Selection List PDF Here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final result for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen on its website i.e. tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB Final Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final selected list of the candidates selected for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen on its website i.e. tnusrbonline.org. Candidates can download TNUSRB Result List through online mode from the website or they can visit TNUSRB Final Result Link which is given below.

TNUSRB Final Result Download 2021 Roaster-Wise

TNUSRB Final Result Download 2021 Enrollment Wise

Selected candidates will now be required to appear for Character and antecedents verification & Medical examination.

TNUSRB Constable Written Exam was held on 13 December 2020. The board has released the answer Keys on 16 December 2020 and TNUSRB PC Result was declared on 19 February 2021. Shortlisted candidates were called for CV-PMT-ET-PET Round which was conducted on 26 July 2021.

TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill 11741+72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments.

How to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021 ?

Step 1 - Go to official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org

Step 2 - Click on the link ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)’ or ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)’

Step 3 - Download TNUSRB Result PDF

Step 4 - Check list of selected candidates