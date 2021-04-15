TNUSRB PC Physical Admit Card 2021 Out @tnusrbonline.org: Download CV PMT ET PET Call Letter for Constable, Jail Warder and Other

TNUSRB Physical Admit Card 2021 Download: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card of CV-PMT-ET-PET for the post of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen. Candidates can download TNSURB Physical Admit Card from the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB PC Physical Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download TNUSRB CV PMT ET PET Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

TNUSRB PC Physical Admit Card Download Link

As per the reports, TNUSRB CV PMT ET PET is going tp be held from 21 April 2021. However, candidates can check their exact date, time and venue on their TN Physical Admit Card 2021.

How to Download TNUSRB PC Physical Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of TNUSRB - https://tnusrbonline.org Click on the link - 'Existing User click here to login' given under ‘LOGIN FOR CALL LETTER FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET’ A new window will open where you are required to enter your User ID and Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download TNUSRB PC CV PMT ET PET Admit Card

TNUSRB Constable Exam was conducted on 13 December 2020 and the Answer Key was uploaded 16 December 2020 TNUSRB PC Result was announced on 19 February 2021. All qualified candidates in TNUSRB PC Pre Exam are called for Physical Round.

TN Police Recruitment is being done to fill 11741+72 (BL) vacancies in Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service Departments.