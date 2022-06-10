TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 (Out) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download TN Police Hall Ticket Here

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download TN Police Hall Ticket Here

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam to be conducted for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police). Candidates applying for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 can download TN Police SI Admit Card from the official website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in or through TNUSRB SI Admit Card Link provided in this article. As per the official website, “SI 2022 : HALL TICKETS FOR THE WRITTEN EXAMINATION HAVE BEEN HOSTED. CANDIDATES ARE REQUESTED TO DOWNLOAD THE SAME.”

TNUSRB SI Admit Card Download Link

TNUSRB SI Exam will be held on 25 June and 26 June 2022. There will be questions in two parts. Part 1 is a Tamil eligibility Test Objective type paper of 100 marks and Part 2 consists of General knowledge & Psychology test of 70 marks and General knowledge, Psychology, Law and Police Administration test Questions of 85 marks.

Those who qualify the exam will be called for Certificate Verification and Physical Tests.

How to Download TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrb.tn.gov.in Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘Login’ Download TN Police SI Admit Card

TN Police had published a notification for the recruitment of 399 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service. Online applications were invited from 08 March to 4 April 2022.