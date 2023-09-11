Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 September 2023: Apply for 21000+ Jobs In UPSC, MPPSC, PGCIL, Indian Coast Guard And Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers to apply for various jobs available in leading organisations of the country including UPSC, MPPSC, PGCIL, Indian Coast Guard and others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification September 11, 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have a golden chance to apply for various jobs declared today in the leading organisations of the country including UPSC, MPPSC, PGCIL, Indian Coast Guard and others. You have the opportunity to apply for these various jobs including Teacher jobs, Navik, State Administrative Service, Deputy District President, Deputy Superintendent of Police and others in various organisation.

You can check these notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for these respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.



Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations. Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.



Job No-5.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 For System Analyst And Others

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 28, 2023.

Check Details

Job No-4.

MPPSC Notification 2023 For PCS State Service Vacancy

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the notification for the 227 different posts including State Service Exam 2023/Police Service and others today. Candidates can submit their application on or before 21 October 2023.

Read More





Job No-3.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023

Indian Coast Guard has released today for 350 Navik posts on its official website-joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts from September 8 to September 22, 2023.

Check Details



Job No-2.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 for 425 Diploma Trainee Posts

The announcement of 425 Diploma Trainee posts by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, POWERGRID is another major recruitment drive launched today. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil/Electronics) positions on or before September 23, 2023.

Read More





Job No-1.

OSEPA Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 20000 Vacancies

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has released today for a total of 20000 vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools. You can apply online for these posts from 13 September to 10 October 2023.

Read More



