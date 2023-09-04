Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 350 Navik and Yantrik Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: ICG released the notification for 350 Navik & Yantrik Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from September 08 to September 22, 2023 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Check the Indian Coast Guard Navik eligibility, vacancy, selection process, important dates etc below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Indian Coast Guard has released Navik recruitment notification 2023 on its official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. A total of 350 vacancies have been announced. Aspirants will be able to apply online from September 8 to September 22, 2023. To apply, candidates must have cleared Class 10th from a recognised board and fall within the age bracket of 18 years to 22 years. Read the entire article to know the category-wise vacancies, eligibility, selection process, important dates etc.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023

The officials issued the Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2023 notification on its official website. You can download the Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification PDF via the direct link shared below.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 PDF

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

All the important dates related to Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

Events Dates Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins on September 8 Last date to apply online September 22 Exam Date To be notified Result declaration To be notified

Indian Coast Guard Navik Eligibility

Interested candidates must meet the Indian Coast Guard Navik Eligibility criteria to avoid cancellation of the candidature.

Indian Coast Guard 2023 Qualification

The candidate should have class 10th passing certificate from any recognized board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India. You can check the detailed educational qualification criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2023 in the official notification.

Indian Coast Guard Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Indian Coast Guard Navik is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 22 years. It means that the candidates applying for the post of Navik (DB), Navik (GD) and Yantrik must be born between 01 May 2002 to 30 Apr 2006 (both dates inclusive). Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates are also applicable.

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2023

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Posts UR EWS OBC ST SC Total Navik(General Duty) 104 27 52 35 42 260 Navik (Domestic Branch) 12 3 9 2 4 30 Yantrik (Mechanical) 10 6 4 1 4 25 Yantrik (Electrical) 8 3 4 2 3 20 Yantrik (Electronics) 6 1 5 1 2 15

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The registration window for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 will open on September 08. The last date to apply online is September 22. Those who aspire to become Navik can follow the below mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

Steps to Apply Online for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: Register yourself on the login portal by entering your phone number and email ID

Step 3: Log in using the registration number and password that you received on your registered ID

Step 4: Click on the Indian Coast Guard Navik application form

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the online form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

To submit your form successfully, applicants must pay a fee of Rs 300. They can either make the payment through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.