Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-13 October 2023: Apply Online for 1000+ Various Jobs @Indian Navy, Railway, UKPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-13 October 2023 provide you a chance to apply for major opportunities in the reputed organizations like Railway, Indian Navy and others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-13 October 2023 for Jobs In Indian Navy, Railway, UKPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 October, 2023: If you are a government job aspirant, today's declared top five jobs of the day have brought a golden opportunity for you. Yes, under the The Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-13 October, 2023, many leading government organisation have released more than 1000 various jobs for recruitment. These jobs are available in these reputed organisations of the country including Indian Navy, Railway i.e. Patiala Locomotive Works, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB), TNPSC and others.

One of the major attractions for today's top five jobs is 295 Apprentice posts under Railway jobs. Patiala Locomotive Works has invited applications for the 295 Apprentice posts on its official website.

Indian Navy has also released notification for the 224 Short Service Commission Officers for various entries -June 2024 course on its official website.

More than 1000+ jobs including Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, Short Service Commission Officers, Assistant Engineer, Senior Officer (Technical), Manager and others have been released today. Candidates having educational qualifications like 10th Pass/Graduation/Engineering/Master with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 For 91 Veterinary Officers

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the recruitment notification for 91 Veterinary Officer vacancies on its official website. The last date to submit the online application form is November 2 at - ukpsc.net.in.

Know More

CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 113 Surveyor & Others

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released short notification for recruitment of 113 various posts including Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, & Others across the state.

Know More





Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 for 224 SSC Officers

Indian Navy is recruiting for 224 Short Service Commission Officers for various entries -June 2024 course. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of Indian Navy - joinindianavy.gov.in.

Know More





PLW Patiala Recruitment 2023 for 295 Apprentice Vacancies

Patiala Locomotive Works has invited applications for the 295 Apprentice posts on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Patiala Locomotive Works at plw.indianrailways.gov.in.

Know More

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 For 368 Assistant Engineer

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released notification for Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE ) on its official website. A total 368 posts including Assistant Engineer, Senior Officer (Technical), Manager and others posts in different departments of the state.

Know More



