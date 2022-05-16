Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 16 May 2022, 4000+ Vacancies for Group C, VDO, Clerk, Apprentice Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 16 May 2022, Apply for 4000+ Vacancies for Group C, Clerk, VDO, Apprentice Posts. Check Details Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 16 May 2022, 4078 vacancies are available for 10th Passed, 12th Passed, Graduates, ITI Passed candidates. These vacancies are being announced by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB), Indian Army Western Command, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

You can check the post details, vacancy details, important dates, post wise eligibility, selection process, and salary by clicking on the links given below:

Job Number 1: PSSSB VDO Recruitment 2022

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is filling 792 vacancies for the posts of Village Development Organisers (VDO) or Gram Sevak. Candidates can apply online from 15 May to 27 June 2022 on the official website.

More Details - PSSSB VDO Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Apply Online for 792 Gram Sevak Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Job Number 2: PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has published the notice for recruitment of Clerk, Clerk (Assistant) and Clerk (Legal). Eligible and interested persons can submit their applications from 15 May to 26 June 2022.

More Details - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1200 Assistant/Clerk Posts on sssb.punjab.gov.in

Job Number 3: Indian Army Western Command Recruitment 2022

Head Quarter Western Command (HQ Western Command) has issued notification for the recruitment of 95 Librarian, Steno Grade 2, LDC, Fireman, Messenger, Barber, Washerman, Range Chowkidar, Barber, Chowkidar, Daftry, Cook, Statistical Assistant, Tradesman Mate, Washerman and Safaiwala. Offline applications are invited on or before the last date.

More Details - Army Western Command Recruitment 2022: 95 Vacancies for Safaiwala, LDC and Other Posts

Job Number 4: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recrutiment 2022

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Electrician Wireman, Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Health Sanitary Inspector, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Mechanic (Diesel), Accountant Executive, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Office Operation Executive (Back Office), Finance Executive and Loan Processing Officer Posts from 16 to 26 May 2022.

More Details - Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2022 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

Job Number 5: JSSC Recruitment 2022

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will invite the online Clerk & Stenographer from 20 May 2022 onwards. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th Class (Relevant Discipline) will be able to submit their applications online latest by 19 June 2022.

More Details - JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 991 Vacancies for Clerk & Stenographer Posts from 20 May onwards @jssc.nic.in