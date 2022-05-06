PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1200 Assistant/Clerk Posts from 15 May onwards

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Clerk (Assistant) and Clerk (Legal). All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 15 May onwards. The last date for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 online applications is not yet revealed by the board. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website and apply for the above posts from 15 May at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
A total of 1200 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment process, of which, 917 vacancies are for Clerk (03/2022) and 283 are for Clerk Legal (2/2022). The detailed notification for the same is to be uploaded on 15 May 2022 at the official website. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 15 May 2022
- Last date of online application: to be announced
- Last Date of Fee Payment: to be announced
- PSSSB Admit Card Release date: to be announced
- PSSSB Clerk Exam Date (Clerk, IT, accounts): to be announced
- PSSSB Clerk Exam Date: to be announced
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Clerk (3/2022) - 917 Posts
- Clerk Legal (2/2022) - 283 Posts
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University.
Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and typing test.
PSSSB Clerk 2022 Exam Pattern
The written test will consist 100 objective-type questions. Each question carries 1 Mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The medium of the exam will be bilingual (English & Punjabi).
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|General Knowledge
|15
|15
|Mental Ability
|20
|20
|Arithmetic
|15
|15
|Accounts
|10
|10
|English
|05
|05
|Computer/IT
|15
|15
|Agriculture
|10
|10
|Punjab History and culture
|05
|05
|Punjabi Language
|05
|05
|Total
|100
|100
Download PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Short Notice
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. The instructions of the online applications are given below.
- Visit the Official website of Punjab SSB at revenue.punjab.gov.in.
- Click on Career\Recruitment Link.
- click on the Clerk link.
- Fill up the Application Form, and follow the instruction given on the website.
- Upload Your Document, Photo, Signature Etc.
- Submit your Application form.
- Pay the application fee and submit an application.
- Take a printout of the application for future use.
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|General
|Rs. 1000/-
|SC/BC/EWS
|Rs. 250/-
|Ex-Servicemen & Dependent
|Rs. 200/-
|Physical Handicapped
|Rs. 500/-