PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1200 Assistant/Clerk Posts from 15 May onwards

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssb.punjab.gov.in for 1200 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Clerk (Assistant) and Clerk (Legal). All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 15 May onwards. The last date for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 online applications is not yet revealed by the board. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website and apply for the above posts from 15 May at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 1200 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment process, of which, 917 vacancies are for Clerk (03/2022) and 283 are for Clerk Legal (2/2022). The detailed notification for the same is to be uploaded on 15 May 2022 at the official website. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 15 May 2022

Last date of online application: to be announced

Last Date of Fee Payment: to be announced

PSSSB Admit Card Release date: to be announced

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date (Clerk, IT, accounts): to be announced

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date: to be announced

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerk (3/2022) - 917 Posts

Clerk Legal (2/2022) - 283 Posts

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and typing test.

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Exam Pattern

The written test will consist 100 objective-type questions. Each question carries 1 Mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The medium of the exam will be bilingual (English & Punjabi).

Subject No. of Questions Marks General Knowledge 15 15 Mental Ability 20 20 Arithmetic 15 15 Accounts 10 10 English 05 05 Computer/IT 15 15 Agriculture 10 10 Punjab History and culture 05 05 Punjabi Language 05 05 Total 100 100

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. The instructions of the online applications are given below.

Visit the Official website of Punjab SSB at revenue.punjab.gov.in. Click on Career\Recruitment Link. click on the Clerk link. Fill up the Application Form, and follow the instruction given on the website. Upload Your Document, Photo, Signature Etc. Submit your Application form. Pay the application fee and submit an application. Take a printout of the application for future use.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee