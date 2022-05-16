Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2022 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2022: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is filling up 1000 vacancies for various Apprentice Posts such as Electrician Wireman, Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Health Sanitary Inspector, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Mechanic (Diesel), Accountant Executive, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Office Operation Executive (Back Office), Finance Executive and Loan Processing Officer.
Online applications are invited on the official website (suratmunicipal.gov.in) from 16 May to 26 May 2022. Those candidates who are interested should read the full notification before applying to know the education qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, the application process, etc.
SMC Apprentice Notification Download
SMC Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Start date to submit the Application: 16 May 2022
- Last date to submit the Application: 26 May 2022
Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Apprentice Vacancy Details 2022
Apprentice: 1000 Posts
|
Post Name
|
Vacancy Details
|
Apprentice Electrician / Wireman
|
200
|
Apprentice Fitter
|
20
|
Apprentice Draughtsman (Civil)
|
20
|
Apprentice Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
|
5
|
Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector
|
200
|
Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant
|
100
|
Apprentice Surveyor
|
40
|
Apprentice Mechanic (Diesel)
|
10
|
Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)
|
10
|
Apprentice Accounts Executive
|
100
|
Apprentice Office Operation Executive (Back Office)
|
200
|
Micro Finance Executive
|
45
|
Apprentice Loan Processing Officer
|
50
SMC Apprentice Salary 2022
- Apprentice Electrician / Wireman - Rs. 8050/-
- Apprentice Fitter - Rs. 8050/-
- Apprentice Draughtsman (Civil) - Rs. 8050/-
- Apprentice Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - Rs. 8050/-
- Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector - Rs. 7700/-
- Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant - Rs. 7700/-
- Apprentice Surveyor - Rs. 7700/-
- Apprentice Mechanic (Diesel) - Rs. 7700/-
- Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - Rs. 9000/-
- Apprentice Accounts Executive - Rs. 9000/-
- Apprentice Office Operation Executive (Back Office) - Rs. 9000/-
- Micro Finance Executive - Rs. 9000/-
- Apprentice Loan Processing Officer - Rs. 9000/-
Eligibility Criteria for SMC Apprentice 2022
Electrician Wireman, Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Health Sanitary Inspector, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Mechanic (Diesel) - ITI + Trade Pass
The Candidates can check the qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria in the PDF link given above
How to Apply for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official Surat Municipal Corporation official website www.suratmunicipal.gov.in.
- Find the “Recruitment/ Career/ Advertisement menu” link and click on it.
- Click on ‘Apply Now, given against ‘જાહેરાત: નં.પીઆરઓ/૮૭/ર૦રર-ર૩, તા.૧૩/૦પ/ર૦રર : ધી એપ્રેન્ટીસ એકટ-૧૯૬૧ હેઠળ સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકામાં સને-ર૦રર-ર૩ માટે જુદાં જુદાં ટ્રેડોમાં એપ્રેન્ટીસની ભરતી કરવા બાબત. (ઓનલાઈન અરજી કરવાની તારીખ તા.૧૬/૦પ/ર૦રર, ૧૧-૦૦ કલાક થી તા.ર૬/૦પ/ર૦રર, ર૩-પ૯ કલાક સુધી)’
- A new page will open where you need to click on ‘Apply Now’ for the post you want to apply.
- Enter your details and click on ‘Submit Button’