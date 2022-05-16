Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2022 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is hiring 100 Apprntices. Check Vacanacy, Salary and Other Details Here.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment 2022: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is filling up 1000 vacancies for various Apprentice Posts such as Electrician Wireman, Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Health Sanitary Inspector, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Mechanic (Diesel), Accountant Executive, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Office Operation Executive (Back Office), Finance Executive and Loan Processing Officer.

Online applications are invited on the official website (suratmunicipal.gov.in) from 16 May to 26 May 2022. Those candidates who are interested should read the full notification before applying to know the education qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, the application process, etc.

SMC Apprentice Notification Download

SMC Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start date to submit the Application: 16 May 2022

Last date to submit the Application: 26 May 2022

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Apprentice Vacancy Details 2022

Apprentice: 1000 Posts

Post Name Vacancy Details Apprentice Electrician / Wireman 200 Apprentice Fitter 20 Apprentice Draughtsman (Civil) 20 Apprentice Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) 5 Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector 200 Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant 100 Apprentice Surveyor 40 Apprentice Mechanic (Diesel) 10 Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) 10 Apprentice Accounts Executive 100 Apprentice Office Operation Executive (Back Office) 200 Micro Finance Executive 45 Apprentice Loan Processing Officer 50

SMC Apprentice Salary 2022

Apprentice Electrician / Wireman - Rs. 8050/-

Apprentice Fitter - Rs. 8050/-

Apprentice Draughtsman (Civil) - Rs. 8050/-

Apprentice Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - Rs. 8050/-

Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector - Rs. 7700/-

Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant - Rs. 7700/-

Apprentice Surveyor - Rs. 7700/-

Apprentice Mechanic (Diesel) - Rs. 7700/-

Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - Rs. 9000/-

Apprentice Accounts Executive - Rs. 9000/-

Apprentice Office Operation Executive (Back Office) - Rs. 9000/-

Micro Finance Executive - Rs. 9000/-

Apprentice Loan Processing Officer - Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for SMC Apprentice 2022

Electrician Wireman, Fitter, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Health Sanitary Inspector, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Mechanic (Diesel) - ITI + Trade Pass

The Candidates can check the qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria in the PDF link given above

How to Apply for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?