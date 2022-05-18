Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-18 May 2022: Apply Online for 6400+ Various Jobs @UPSC CDS/NDA, SBI, FCI, HURL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 18 May 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 18 May 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 6400+ Various Jobs in different organizations including UPSC CDS 2 2022,UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification, State Bank of India, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like Graduation/Engineering/Diploma with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job No.1

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Recruitment Notification for 339 Vacancies

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released for the recruitment of 339 positions through Combined Defence Services Exam 2 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPSC CDS 2 2022 Recruitment on or before 07 June 2022.

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Written Examination followed by Intelligence and Personality Test.

Check Link: UPSC CDS 2 2022 Recruitment Notification for 339 Vacancies





Job No.2

FCI Recruitment 2022 for 4710 vacancies in Group 2, 3, & 4

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is to start the application process soon for recruitment to 4710 vacant posts in various regions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. The application process for a total of 4710 vacancies of various posts in Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4 can be started in the first week of July.

Check Link: FCI Recruitment 2022 for 4710 vacancies in Group 2, 3, & 4





Job No. 3

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification (Out): 400 Vacancies Notified @upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the important notification regarding the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam 2 2022. You can apply for 400 seats for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Check Link: UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification (Out): 400 Vacancies Notified @upsc.gov.in





Job No. 4

SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 641 Posts @sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has released notification for the 641 post of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC), Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC), and Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) on a contractual basis.

Check Link: SBI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online for 641 Posts @sbi.co.in





Job No. 5

HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 390 Posts

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has notified today for the 390 Non-Executive poss including Junior Engineer, Engineer Assistant, Quality Assistant and others on its official website. Candidates having educational qualification including B.A/B.SC/B.Com/B.SC in Physics/Chemistry/ Mathematics/Three-years Full Time Diploma can apply for these posts.

Check Link: HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 390 Posts



