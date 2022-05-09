FCI Recruitment 2022 Short Notice: 4710 Vacancies to be recruited for Group 2, 3, & 4 Posts

FCI Recruitment 2022 Short Notice Released for 4710 vacancies in Group 2, 3, & 4. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Category II, III & IV Vacancies. All interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online. However, the board has yet not revealed the notification and online application date.

According to the short notice, the board has decided to recruit 4710 vacancies through Category II, III & IV. Candidates can check the vacancy details and eligibility criteria below.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application - to be released

Last date for submission of online application - to be released

Admit Card Date - to be released

Exam Dates - to be released

FCI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details Post Name Post Numbers Category II 35 Category III 2521 Category IV (Watchman) 2154

FCI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be 8th, 10th, Graduate Pass from a recognized Board.

FCI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, physical endurance test, and document verification.

FCI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. The instructions of online applications will be shared in due course of time, once the applications are activated. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.