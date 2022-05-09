Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

FCI Recruitment 2022 Short Notice: 4710 Vacancies to be recruited for Group 2, 3, & 4 Posts

FCI Recruitment 2022 Short Notice Released for 4710 vacancies in Group 2, 3, & 4. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 9, 2022 16:39 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 16:40 IST
FCI Recruitment 2022
FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Category II, III & IV Vacancies. All interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online. However, the board has yet not revealed the notification and online application date. 

According to the short notice, the board has decided to recruit 4710 vacancies through Category II, III & IV. Candidates can check the vacancy details and eligibility criteria below. 

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application - to be released
  • Last date for submission of online application - to be released
  • Admit Card Date - to be released
  • Exam Dates - to be released

FCI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details
Post Name Post Numbers
Category II 35
Category III 2521
Category IV (Watchman) 2154

FCI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be 8th, 10th, Graduate Pass from a recognized Board. 

FCI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, physical endurance test, and document verification. 

FCI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. The instructions of online applications will be shared in due course of time, once the applications are activated. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.