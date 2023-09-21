Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-21 September 2023: Apply for 12000+ Various Jobs @UPSC, AIIMS, WBPSC, BSSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 September 2023 brings the opportunity for major jobs in the reputed organizations including AIIMS, UPSC, UPSSSC and others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 21 September, 2023: If you are government jobs aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for more than 12000+ jobs released today i.e. Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 September 2023. The major job attraction for today is BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2023 for 11098 posts which has been released by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on its official website.

UPSSSC Recruitment 202 for 709 Forest Guard Post is another major attraction for today's top five jobs. Apart from these, UPSC has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2024 (CGSE 2024) notice on its official website.

These vacancies have been announced by many leading organizations including UPSC, WBPSC, UPSSSC and others. Candidates having educational qualification like 12th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Engineering with additional qualification have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.



Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Jobs 5: UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023 for 56 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2024 (CGSE 2024) notice on its official website. A total of 56 posts including Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist Group A are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Jobs 4: AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 for 120 Posts

AIIMS Kalyani has released recruitment notice for the 120 B and C posts including Assistant Administrative Officer, Assistant Stores Officer, Dietician, Executive Assistant (N.S), and others in several departments. Last date of applying for the posts are within 30 days of Publication in Employment News.

Jobs 3: WBPSC Recruitment 2023 for 300 General Duty Medical Officer

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of 300 posts of General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal. Out of these, 102 vacancies are reserved for General category, 43 for OBC-A, 29 for OBC-B, 67 for SC, 19 vacancies are for ST, 14 for PWD and 26 vacancies are reserved for EWS category candidates.

Jobs 2: UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 202 For 709 Posts,

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released notification for the 709 Forest Guard posts on its official website. Out of 709 vacancies, 693 are for Forest Guard and 16 for Wildlife Guard vacancies in the Forest and Wildlife Department under the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Jobs 1: BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2023 for 11098 Posts

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released notice for the Second Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination through advertisement number 2/2023. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to recruit a total of 11098 vacancies in various departments.

