Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-19 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 2200+ Various Jobs @Apprentice, Forest Watcher, Radiographer and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers for various posts including Apprentice, Forest Watcher, Radiographer and Others. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 2200+ Various Jobs

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 September 2023: If you are a government job aspirant then you have a golden chance to apply for 2200+ various Jobs in different organizations including Bihar Technical Service Commission, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), IIT ISM Dhanbad, Karnataka Forest Department and others.

Today's major attraction is 1279 ITI Instructor posts declared by Bihar Technical Service Commission. Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has notified for 206 Apprentice posts for which 10th passed aspirants with ITI in concerned trades can apply. The Karnataka Forest Department has issued a notification for the recruitment of 310 Forest Watcher posts which is another major attraction for today’s jobs released.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.



Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Engineering with additional qualification have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations. Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Job No 5: IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 for 71 Posts



Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has released notification for the 71 Faculty posts in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023.

Conducting Body-Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Post Name-Faculty

Vacancies -71

Last Date- October 27, 2023

Job No 4: NFC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 206 Apprentice Posts

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has notified for 206 Apprentice posts for different disciplines.

Conducting Body-Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad

Post Name-Apprentice

Vacancies -206

Last Date- September 30, 2023

Job No 3: KFD Recruitment 2023 for 310 Forest Watcher

The Karnataka Forest Department has issued a notification for the recruitment of 310 Forest Watcher posts.

Conducting Body-Karnataka Forest Department

Post Name-Forest Watcher

Vacancies -310

Last Date- October 26, 2023

Job No 2: OSSSC Recruitment 2023 for 378 Radiographer Posts

The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for the 378 posts of Radiographer on its official website.

Conducting Body-Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name-Radiographer

Vacancies -378

Last Date- October 20, 2023

Job No 1: Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 for 1279 Posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission has issued a short notice regarding the BTSC Trade Instructor for 1279 positions in various trades.