KFD Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply for 310 Forest Watcher Posts

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 310 vacancies. Candidates, who possess Indian citizenship, a Class 10th passing certificate, and fall within the age range of 18 to 35 years, can apply for the KFD Recruitment 2023. Check out KFD Recruitment 2023 notification, apply online, exam date, selection process etc. here.

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2023: The Karnataka Forest Department has issued a notification for the recruitment of 310 Forest Watcher posts. The online application process will commence on 27 September and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 26 October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at aranya.gov.in.

It is a remarkable opportunity for the individuals seeking employment in the Forest Department. Read the entire article to get all the details on KFD Recruitment 2023.

About Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2023

KFD has issued a detailed notification for Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2023 for Forest Watchers on the official website. Download the KFD Recruitment Notification PDF from the link below and go through the detailed advertisement to know more about it.

KFD Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Forest Department Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have tabulated all the highlights of KFD Recruitment in the table below.

KFD Forest Watcher Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Karnataka Forest Department Exam Name KFD Forest Watcher Exam Post Name Forest Watcher Vacancies 310 Selection Process CBT Interview Medical Fitness Test Official Website aranya.gov.in

KFD Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

It is imperative for the candidates to stay updated with all the important dates of KFD Recruitment 2023 to avoid missing out on any deadlines. We have mentioned all the important dates associated with Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2023.

KFD Forest Watcher Recruitment 2023 Dates Events Important Dates KFD Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Begins on 27 September 2023 Last Date to Apply Online 26 October 2023 Exam Date To be notified

KFD Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The exam conducting authority will start accepting online applications for Forest Watcher posts from 27 September onwards. Candidates can submit their application forms till 26 October 2023.

Steps to Fill for KFD Online Application Form 2023

In order to become eligible to appear for the written exam, it is mandatory to submit the application forms before the last date. Follow the steps given below to apply for KFD Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka Forest Department - aranya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KFD Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link.

Step 3: Enter all your personal and academic details. Upload the requisite documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and review the application form carefully before submitting it.

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference.

Karnataka Forest Department Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 310 vacancies for Forest Watchers. Check out the circle-wise distribution of Karnataka Forest Department Vacancy in the table below.

Circle-wise KFD Vacancy Circle Name Number of Posts Bengaluru 33 Belagavi 20 Ballari 20 Chamarajanagar 32 Chikkamagaluru 25 Dharwad 7 Hassan 20 Canara 32 Kodagu 16 Kalaburagi 23 Mangaluru 20 Mysuru 32 Shivamogga 30

KFD Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for KFD Recruitment 2023 for Forest Watcher posts, the candidates have to fulfil all the eligibility criteria required to appear for the exam.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess class 10th or SSLC mark sheet and passing certificate to be eligible for the Forest Watcher post.

KFD Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The Selection process consists of 3 stages: Computer Based Test/Written Exam followed by Interview and Medical Fitness Test. Those who will clear all three stages will be recruited as Forest Watchers in the Forest Department of Karnataka.