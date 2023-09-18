Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on btsc.bih.nic.in: Registration From September 19

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023:Bihar Technical Service Commission released a short notice regarding the BTSC Trade Instructor Vacancy 2023, which seeks to fill 1279 positions in various trades. The online application link for the BTSC Trade Instructor Vacancy 2023 will be enabled on September 19, 2023, and the deadline to apply is October 18, 2023. 

Check all the details of the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor 2023 here.
Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023: Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) recently released an official notification on its website for the recruitment of Various ITI Trade Instructor Posts. There are a total of 1279 vacancies available. 

The online application process for Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 began on September 19, 2023 and the last date of submitting the application is 18, October 2023. Candidates must read the entire Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notification carefully before applying.This article will focus on how to apply for the posts, vacancies, salary and criteria. 

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023:

Below is the highlights of the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023:

Post Name

ITI Instructor

Organization

Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC)

Category

Govt Jobs

Advt No.

38/2023 to 52/2023

Total Vacancies

1279 

Location

Bihar

Application start date

September 19 2023

Last date of application

October 18 2023

Applying Mode

Online

Official Website

btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 1279 vacancies announced under BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For  Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 1279 vacancies available for the BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023. For a detailed insight to the posts, visit the given pdf above or visit: btsc.bih.nic.in

How to apply for Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023?

Follow the steps below to apply for BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023:

  • Applicants must go to the home page of their official website: btsc.bih.nic.in to apply for the posts
  • When you get to the home page, look for the Recruitment option and click on it
  • After selecting, you will be provided with the choice of New Registration. Click on that
  • After you click, a registration form will appear in front of you, which you must carefully fill out
  • After completing all of the required credentials, select the submit button
  • Following that, you will be issued a login id and password, which you must keep safe.
  • You can fill out the application form by logging in to the portal with the login ID and password provided
  • Scan and upload all requested information as well as any required documents
  • Finally submit the application form and pay the required fee
  • You can print the application form for future reference

What are the application fees for  Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023?

The application fees for Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor recruitment 2023 depends on the category you belong to. Below is the listed application fee:

Category

Fee

For General/OBC/EWS

₹600/-

For SC/ST/ Women

₹150/-

Eligibility criteria for  Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023:

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit
  • Minimum Age : 21 Years
  • Maximum Age : 37 Years

Educational Qualification
  • National Trade Certificate (ITI) In Relevant Trade +01 Year CITS (Craft Instructor Training Scheme) Certificate In Relevant Trade + 03 Years Of Experience As Trainer
  • Candidates who have a Degree / Diploma in Related Trade will be eligible for this recruitment.

What is the salary of a Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023?

The salary of selected candidates will come under the pay level 6 and will be INR 9300-34800/- depending on the post. 

FAQ

How to apply for the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023?

The entire detail to apply for the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 is given in the article. Go to the 'How to apply fo Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023' and read the process before applying

When was the Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 Notification released?

According to the BTSC notice, the detailed information is available on the official website starting September 18. The application will be open from 19, September and the latest date of applying for the posts is 18 October 2023.

