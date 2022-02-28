Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 February 2022: Apply Online for 3000 TNPSC, Indian Navy, TN MRB and others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 February 2022 Here. Check the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 February 2022: Around 3000 vacancies have been notified for Assistant Director, Pharmacist, Short Service Officer, Civil Judge and Police Constable Posts. If you are seeking a government job for the above-mentioned posts can submit applications before the deadline. Candidates are advised to go through the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Today, the most important job is out of West Bengal Public Service Commission. Candidates willing to appear in WBPSC WBCS 2022 have a great opportunity to apply from 3rd March 2022 onwards. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examinations and Personality Tests. The commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 from tentatively in the month of MAY, 2022 or thereabout. The closing date for submission of the online application is 24th March 2022 (upto 12-00 midnight)

For Reference: WBCS 2022 Notification Out @wbpsc.gov.in, Apply Online Starts from 3rd March onwards

On the other hand, a huge number of vacancies are to be recruited by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass qualification can submit applications from 04 March 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting JK Police Constable Application is 02 April 2022 on jkpolice.gov.in. Selection will be done on the basis of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Written Examination.

For Reference: JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 2700 Vacancies: Apply From 4 March @jkpolice.gov.in

Moreover, a total of 84 vacancies of pharmacist will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 March 2022.

For Reference: TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 84 Pharmacist Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

Further, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 26 March 2022 on tnpsc.gov.in.

For Reference: TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @tnpsc.gov.in

Lastly, the Indian Navy is hiring engineering graduates for General Service, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre, Air Traffic Controller, Observer, Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch (GS) for SSC Officer Posts. This is a golden opportunity for engineers to join Indian Navy through Short Service Commission (SSC) Course commencing Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy has activated the registration link for SSC Officer Posts. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 from 25 February to 12 March 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in for a total of 155 vacancies.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022 for 155 Posts: Apply Till 12 March@joinindiannavy.gov.in